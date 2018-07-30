Amherstburg LCBO planning United Way fundraiser for Wednesday

By Ron Giofu

The LCBO store in Amherstburg is planning a United Way fundraiser for Aug. 1.

The store is holding “Can-Dunk-A-Dunk,” which features a dunk tank, with all proceeds benefiting the United Way. Marylynn Bartlett, manager of the local LCBO outlet, said numerous organizations within Windsor-Essex County stand to benefit.

Bartlett added that local businesses have also been stepping up to help out.

“We had to rent the dunk tank and Tim (Good) from Shooter’s agreed to pick up the bill for it,” said Bartlett. “All proceeds from the day will be going to the fundraiser.”

Bartlett said there has been “amazing community support” with local RMT Vanessa Strickland donating a $100 gift certificate for the most bottles collected in a bottle drive the local LCBO store is doing concurrently with the dunk tank event.

Elaine Marton, another staff member at the Amherstburg LCBO store, noted that her garage was filled twice with empties that were brought there from the local store for storage.

A lot of other businesses are also donating gift cards, with Bartlett stating those will be given out during the “Can-Dunk-A-Dunk” fundraiser. Marton said they are receiving support from surrounding municipalities as well, adding that Mayor Aldo DiCarlo will be on hand in the dunk tank at 4 p.m. She said that she is hopeful of getting more local dignitaries involved in the fundraiser.

“It’s going to be a fun day,” she said.

Bartlett added that last year’s “Pick Your Poison” fundraiser, which included pies in the face and staff eating jalapeno peppers, raised $1,000.

“We’d like to beat last year’s total,” she said. “We need all the community support we can get.”

There will also be a “hug jar” available where people will be able to make donation in exchange for a hug. Marton and Bartlett both noted some of the staff involved with the fundraiser are coming in on their day off.

The “Can-Dunk-A-Dunk” fundraiser is scheduled to run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

The location of the LCBO store in Amherstburg is 495 Sandwich St. S.