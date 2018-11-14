Amherstburg honours veterans and active soldiers on Remembrance Day

By Christian Bouchard

Hundreds of citizens gathered at the Amherstburg cenotaph as part of Remembrance Day ceremonies to honour those who have given their lives and those currently serving.

The day began with a parade as Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 hosted this year’s Remembrance Day at the cenotaph in King’s Navy Park. Following its arrival at the cenotaph, those who served were remembered with the laying of wreaths, a gun salute from the Provincial Marine and a two-minute moment of silence.

This year the Legion Br. 157 and the Marsh Historical Collection teamed up on a project to enhance and expand the area around the cenotaph in hopes to honour the six Amherstburg residents who served in World War I. The two organizations unveiled the first in a series of commemorative plaques that have been added to Amherstburg’s cenotaph.

Chris Gibb, board member with the Marsh Historical Collection in Amherstburg, said it is hoped that the new addition to the area around the cenotaph will help all who visit remember those who served.

Gibb added the day marked the 100th anniversary since the end of WWI. Using historical records and the archives of the Marsh Historical Collection, they have attempted to assemble a brief life story of each of these “six sons of Amherstburg.”

“There are many more names to remember, much more research to do, and many more stories to tell,” added Gibb. “To be successful, this project will need the communities support.”

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo would recognize and thank the members of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 for their hard work and dedication to organize the day.

DiCarlo said those who have served made sacrifices for people they can never meet and never knew existed as they fought for our rights and freedoms. He added thousands of people gave their lives and the thousands of them that survived came back broken in mind and body.

“If you were asked to do the same today, not just fight for those around you but for generations to come, give your life for generations of people you will never know, could you do that?” added DiCarlo. “We should remember them every day of every year. Lest we forget.”

After the ceremony, the parade returned to the Legion where there was a brief ceremony in which parade commander Capt. Richard Girard turned over those duties to his son Tim. Girard said it was his final parade as commander.

