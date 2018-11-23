Amherstburg Freedom Museum hosting “Christmas at the Museum” Dec. 12

By RTT Staff

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is encouraging people to ring in the holiday season with them.

The annual “Christmas at the Museum” concert is returning Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., in the Nazrey AME Church National Historic Site.

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum invites the community to “join us for a warm and friendly celebration of the Christmas Season with special musical guest Brynda and Company! The hour and a half program is sprinkled with traditional songs of the season and heart warming carols to start the holiday season off right!”

A dessert buffet will be served following the Wednesday night concert. The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is also asking people to bring a canned good which will be donated to the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission.

The public is asked to purchase tickets in advance as seating is limited. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by contacting the Amherstburg Freedom Museum by phone at 519-736-5433 or on eventbrite.ca.

The museum is also thanking the event sponsors, which include Detroit Memorial Park Association Inc., Dollars and Cents Investments Inc., and James H. Sutton Funeral Home.

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is located at 277 King St. Their website is www.amherstburgfreedom.org.