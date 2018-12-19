Amherstburg Freedom Museum holds annual Christmas concert

By Christian Bouchard

The smooth sound of jazz music echoed through the church of the Amherstburg Freedom Museum last week.

According to Mary-Katherine Whelan, curator/administrator at the Freedom Museum, the annual Christmas concert is the perfect way to “ring in the season.”

“This is one of our signature events,” said Whelan. “It’s a fun way to bring money to the museum and everyone looks forward to it because it gets everyone hyped up for Christmas and the joy of the season.”

The Dec. 12 event had Brynda and Company perform for the packed crowd. The four-person band consisted of lead vocals, a keyboard, drums, and a saxophone. The program featured traditional Christmas hits such as “Deck the Halls,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “All I want for Christmas is You.”

Despite having a new band every year, Whelan said there is always a reason for people to come back every year.

“There’s also that element of the church being a natural historic site and being a terminal point of the Underground Railroad,” said Whelan. “Having that space being used for music always gives me goosebumps.”

In addition to the concert, Whelan also stressed the importance of the history behind the museum itself.

“The museum is a welcome space and it’s an important piece of history to learn from,” added Whelan.

For those interested in learning more about the Amherstburg Freedom Museum, Whelan encourages them to visit their website at www.amherstburgfreedom.org to see a list of upcoming events.