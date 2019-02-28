Amherstburg Freedom Museum announces continuation of “Sharing Our Stories” video project

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum has announced the continuation of what they describe as their “historically significant” video project “Sharing Our Stories” thanks to their partnership with and generous donation from Caesars Windsor Cares.

According to a news release issued by museum curator/administrator Mary-Katherine Whelan, “Sharing Our Stories” is a collection of family histories and recently digitized materials from the museum’s collection, profiling three families that have established and documented roots in Essex County via the Underground Railroad.

Caesars Windsor Cares’ donation will allow a previous video project in which three other families were profiled and their descendants interviewed about their direct connections to the Underground Railroad, Whelan noted. With this donation from Caesars Windsor Cares, she said this support will allow the museum to expand “Sharing Our Stories,” enabling the museum to continue sharing, celebrating and promoting these important stories, while reaching, engaging and educating a greater audience about local Black history in an ever-changing digital world.

Once the project is complete, “Sharing Our Stories” will be on display in the main gallery of the museum and online through the museum website, visitors and members of the community will be invited to gain deeper perspective through firsthand accounts of local Black history.

“As our digital audience continues to grow, it is important to reach broader audiences to educate and celebrate Black culture and heritage,” said Whelan. “We are grateful to Caesars Windsor Cares for their support of the continuation of our video project Sharing Our Stories. The museum is hosts to guests from all around the world, and to be able to share these important stories will help enrich visitors’ experiences here at the museum, and as an educational outreach tool.”

“We are honoured to recognize Black History Month with this donation to continue their important Sharing Our Stories project. By preserving our local history, we are able to learn from and appreciate the contribution Black Canadians made in our community,” added Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment.

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is a curated archive that preserves and shares Amherstburg’s stories of the Underground Railroad, and the compassion and solidarity it took to make this network possible. The location of the Museum is key; Amherstburg meant freedom, as the Canadian destination for many Blacks escaping slavery in the United States. Also included in the museum complex are Nazrey A.M.E. Church – national historic site and stop on the Underground Railroad, and the Taylor Log Cabin – home of George Taylor a formerly enslaved man and his family.

The museum is located at 277 King St. and can be reached by calling 519-736-5433 or via the internet at www.amherstburgfreedom.org.