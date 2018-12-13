Amherstburg Food & Fellowship Mission gets WECF grant

By Ron Giofu

The Windsor-Essex Community Foundation (WECF) says it is “thrilled to announce that a total of $36,000 has been granted to six organizations to fund projects that will have a big impact in our community.”

The announcement took place WECF’s 159th meeting of the board of directors and 33rd annual general meeting and grant awards ceremony.

“The WECF is happy to support these local organizations and the many successful programs they provide in Windsor & Essex County,” said WECF executive director Lisa Kolody. “In addition to delivering much-needed funding, our Community Impact Grants serve as an opportunity for us to build viable partnerships in our community that will bring out the best Windsor/Essex has to offer.”

The organizations funded through the WECF Community Impact Grants include The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission, Brentwood Charity House, The Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor Essex County, The Royal Canadian Legion Metropolitan Branch 594, The Southwestern Ontario Gleaners and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO).

The WECF states that it “views its fund holders as community builders and assists to match their interests and strengths with community needs. The WECF is proud of its rich history of community building in Windsor-Essex, and looks positively toward the future as it continues to grow and inspire philanthropy. The WECF is thankful for its donors, volunteers, and supporters who are all so passionate about its work.”

Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission board president Tim McAllister said they are working towards purchasing a new van.

“The board of directors has been working very hard for a long time to have enough money to replace our van,” said McAllister. “The van we are currently using is getting too old and is costing a lot of money to maintain in good working order. It will be more cost efficient to get a new one.”

McAllister said the mission has been trying to grow the van replacement account for a while now.

“We have been blessed with some anonymous financial support along with a much appreciated grant from the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation in the amount of $8,000,” he stated. “There were 40 charities applying for a portion of this grant and we were one of the six chosen!”

Winter maintenance on the mission’s current van has been completed and McAllister said they will keep looking for more donations to add to the van replacement account. The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission hopes to be in a position to purchase a new van by next spring.

The Windsor-Essex Community Foundation (WECF), originally founded in 1983 as Heritage Windsor, is a perpetual community trust for philanthropic purposes. It exists to manage donors’ legacy funds and make grants to support local community programs. Through grant making activities, the WECF is able to establish partnerships to assist a broad range of community organizations. To learn more about these programs and the ways they give back, visit www.wecf.ca.