Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission holds AGM

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission held its annual general meeting (AGM) last week and handed out some awards in the process.

The AGM was held last Wednesday night at the mission with board president Tim McAllister outlining the year that went by. He also thanked board members, volunteers and those who have supported the mission.

“We have had a good year thanks to all of you and the tremendous support from our community,” McAllister told those in attendance. “You have all made a difference through helping with donations and collecting tangible items.”

McAllister noted that the roof was recently replaced and that the hot water tank was also replaced.

“Things happen,” he said. “We trust God and He will provide.”

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission will soon start fundraising for a new van.

“Changes are and will always be occurring here at the mission because it is a basic condition of life, necessary for growth,” McAllister stated.

McAllister said the mission is in its 23rd year and that he will continue to serve as president. He said the board is made up of volunteers who live up to the motto of “people helping people.”

“I ask that you all stay tuned because the best is yet to come!” said McAllister. “We will continue to work diligently to build and pursue new partnerships and maintain our current ones. We will continue to modify programs to meet the needs of the community with the resources available.”

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission encourages people through its Wednesday breakfasts, hot meals throughout the week, the baby food program, the emergency food bank and computer programs with McAllister stating that could only be done through monetary donations and the dedication of the volunteers and supporters.

“As we continue to partner with the Essex County court system, the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission provides a placement for young offenders,” said McAllister. “We also support school students who seek voluntary hours for academic requirements. We continue to modify our system with the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association and have implemented procedures and requirements that satisfy our funders.”

McAllister added the mission’s reporting is transparent and assures that it is accountable in utilizing public funds appropriately.

“Our community’s needs continue to increase and change. As we focus on tailoring our services, our efforts will remain on meeting the greatest needs within our community,” he added. “People in Amherstburg and the surrounding communities are still finding it difficult to make ends meet and the number of people accessing our services for hot meals, both adults and children, continues to increase.”

The number and effectiveness of the volunteers is stable, McAllister reported, and events run smoothly.

“Our funding campaigns continue to be strong,” he said. “Once again, I am glad to report that we have successfully established annual events that continue to grow each year.”

Such events that the mission has presented include the brunch at Ducks on the Roof, a barbecue at Sobeys, a fundraiser at No Frills, having all 100 of their new chairs sponsored, the annual golf tournament and the tambola.

“We would like to put emphasis on our fundraising efforts as we continue to rely on our volunteers, their ideas, their efforts and their passion,” said McAllister. “At the same time, we continue to rely on the generosity of our community.”

McAllister added that “everyone contributes in their own way and that’s what makes the mission a special place.”

The mission’s board also includes vice president Shirley Hitchcock, John Drop, Paul Kascjak, Tammy Pasceri, Sheila Jaroszewicz, Lana Talbot, Shannon Dobson, Anne Fox and Jim Ferrar. The operational support team includes Violet McAllister and Kim Cabanaw.

“We all do what we can when we can,” said Hitchcock.

Hitchcock noted that so far this year, the mission had served over 10,000 hot meals this year and distributed 329 food baskets.

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission also honoured a pair of its volunteers. Inez Zapata-Fox and Marilyne Fortune were honoured this year for their contributions to the mission.

“It’s part of my daily routine,” said Fox, with Fortune added that she greatly enjoys working at the mission.

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission is located at 298 Victoria St. S. and their phone number is 519-736-9140. For more information, visit www.aburgmission.ca or “like” them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmherstburgMission.