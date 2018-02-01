Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission celebrates updated website

By Ron Giofu

It was a two year process, but the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission has an updated website.

Formerly maintained by a Windsor resident who has since relocated to western Canada, the old website became out-of-date and tough to maintain locally. After offers to create a new one didn’t pan out, mission vice-president Shirley Hitchcock turned to her son to create a new website.

The mission had further hurdles to get the www.aburgmission.ca name back but once that was done, the website can now be updated locally with the aid of Hitchcock’s husband Jon.

“Our website has an entirely new look ,” explained Hitchcock. “It now contains updated information, photos and bios of our board members, a place to make a donation, a listing of what we need most, how we support the community and how they support us, upcoming events, when we’re in the news, etc. Most importantly, all of the information is current.”

Mission president Tim McAllister was thrilled with the results.

“Shirley and her team started almost two years ago putting the website together,” said McAllister. “It was a lot of challenges, tears and frustration but it’s beautiful. It’s well done. The mission board of volunteers is very thankful to Shirley, her husband and her team for the efforts to put the website together.”

McAllister said such dedication is nothing different for the mission, as all board members and volunteers are committed to making the mission a better place.

“Everyone gives their dedication and commitment to the work,” said McAllister. “As president, it makes me feel good I have that support.