Amherstburg First Baptist Church welcoming new members

(EDITOR’S NOTE — The River Town Times invited service groups, churches, non-profit organizations and museums to recap their activities and accomplishments. Three organizations responded in time for the Jan. 2 issue and we printed their submissions.)

Special to the RTT

To those who are new to our community of Amherstburg, you are welcome to join our fellowship at Amherstburg First Baptist Church.

The church has been ministering to the community since 1836. We are also a multi-ethnic fellowship with strong reverence for God’s Word. If you have always been a regular resident of the community and you are just looking for a home church, you are invited to visit us at 232 George St. in Amherstburg.

We are part of the Amherstburg Regular Missionary Baptist Association (ARMBA), which also belongs to CBOQ. Our Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. while our Theology Class for the Laity is at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays (on hold until the new year).

For further information, do not hesitate to contact us at 519-736-4646.