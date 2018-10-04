Amherstburg Firefighters Association donates to boxing club

By Ron Giofu

Members of the Amherstburg Fighting Island Boxing Club pour their blood and sweat into every training night and every fight.

Now, they need a new mat in their sparring ring because of that blood and sweat, as well as the rips and tears.

The Amherstburg Professional Firefighters Association was at the boxing club last Wednesday night and donated $500 towards the new mat. The current mat has been there the entire ten years that the boxing club has been located in the former Scout Hall at the corner of Victoria St. S. and Simcoe St.

Firefighter association members B.J. Wilder and John Bondy were at the boxing club last Wednesday making the presentation to Joe LeBlanc and Ken French. Wilder said the association fundraises all year and makes donations to causes and people in order to give back to the community.

“We’re contributing to them getting a new apron,” said Wilder, whose daughter boxes out of the club.

LeBlanc, who owns the club as well as coaches the fighters, was thrilled with the donation.

“We’re ecstatic,” he said. “This is a nice chunk of change. We’re in need a new canvas. We’re in desperate need.”

The current canvas is ripped and patched with duct tape with LeBlanc adding there is “a lot of blood and sweat, for sure” on it.

“It’s kind of rotting away on us,” he said.

Once the club raises enough money – total cost is about $1,800 – for the mat and the canvas, members of the Fighting Island Boxing Club will install it themselves.

The Fighting Island Boxing Club invites members of the community to like its Facebook page or join its group.