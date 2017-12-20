Amherstburg Fire Department trying new method to save money on resources

By Ron Giofu

Though the Amherstburg Fire Department will continue with tiered response for medical calls in conjunction with Essex-Windsor EMS, expect to see fewer firefighters respond to calls.

Fire chief Bruce Montone said they are looking to change the way they do business with regards to attendance at low priority calls, noting that upwards of 13 firefighters attend calls. Pointing out the expense to do that, Montone said they are going to cut back on those numbers.

Montone stated that, upon review of the data from thus far in 2017, there aren’t as many calls where firefighters make a large difference versus the amount they actually go out on. He said, as of the Dec. 11 town council meeting, that they responded to 61 medical calls.

“When we further looked into the detail, only 14 of those calls would be ordinarily, under all of the other criteria of the agreement, would we have responded and made a difference,” he said.

Firefighters will be broken up into squads with the squads going out on a rotating basis. Alarm calls with no significant injuries and car crashes where the main duty of firefighters would be to control fluid spills would also see a reduced number of firefighters respond.

In his report to town council, Montone stated: “Each fire station has assigned 20 volunteer firefighters including officers. It is suggested that each station organize into two groups or squads lead by a volunteer captain and made up of roughly equal numbers of firefighters (nine and ten) plus the responsible district chief attached to both groups which would be called on a rotating basis for those calls not requiring large amounts of resources.”

The chief added that currently a station of 20 firefighters on average has 13 firefighters initially for a 60 per cent turnout rate.

“It is estimated that for those calls and utilizing squads, assuming the same 60 per cent turnout rate from calling a squad of nine or ten, we would see five or six firefighters attend/respond to calls not requiring large amounts of resources,

reducing our costs by approximately half for applicable calls,” Montone also reported.

Montone said in his report that, as of Oct. 17, the cost of responding to medical calls has been $71,530 for the Amherstburg Fire Department. He envisions a cost savings of 40-50 per cent under the new plan.