Amherstburg Fire Department reminding public to change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

Clocks will spring forward one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday and the Amherstburg Fire Department is recommending residents install new batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks.

“In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their job, they need to have working batteries,” explained Fire Chief Bruce Montone. “Once a year, old batteries should be replaced with new batteries. When you change your clocks on March 11, the Amherstburg Fire Department wants everyone to take the time to install new batteries in all alarms.”

In order to survive a fire, the public needs to be provided with an early warning and know what to do when the smoke alarms sound. Working smoke alarms are required on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas, the Amherstburg Fire Department states. For added protection, fire officials also recommended to also install smoke alarms inside all bedrooms.

Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

Tampering with or removing the batteries from your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is against the law, the fire department noted in a press release. Failure to comply with the Ontario Fire Code can result in a ticket for $360 or a fine of up to $50,000.