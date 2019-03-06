Amherstburg Fire Department launches new website

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Fire Department has launched its new website.

The new website, found at www.amherstburgfire.com, was launched after the previous town council approved funding for it during the 2018 budget deliberations, said fire chief Bruce Montone.

“Back about one year ago, we were looking for more ways to connect with residents,” stated Montone. “We’ve been working on (the website) with a service provider for the better part of the last year.”

The new website features links to videos and articles on fire prevention, emergency preparedness, public education, and frequently asked questions (FAQs), said Montone, with multiple photos on the main page. There is also an opportunity to sign up to the Amherstburg Alert mass notification system through the website, he noted.

“There’s quite a variety of topics (the public) might be interested in,” said Montone.

One of the features Montone highlighted was the “Ask the Chief” component of the website, one where residents can pose him questions on fire-related topics. He noted the questions go directly to him.

“It’s about being accountable to the people paying the bills,” said Montone.

At this point, people who wish to apply for an open burn permit through the website are unable to do so but Montone is aiming to have that as one of the features added in the future.

“Down the road, our hope is that people will be able to apply for an open burn permit and pay for it online,” he said.

The fire department’s new website also includes the ability to read articles translated into other languages. Montone added there will also be a “firefighter traditions” section where people can learn about not only the history of their own fire department, but various other information on firefighting and its evolution.

“The primary focus of the site is to bring our service to the public in a more user-friendly manner,” said Montone.

Montone said he “wasn’t impressed” with the former website, which was a page found through the town’s website. The new website allows people to find more information and get what they need in an easier fashion.