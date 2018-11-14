Amherstburg finishes third in Maclean’s safest communities ranking

By Ron Giofu

The Town of Amherstburg has once again been recognized as a safe community.

According to a recent ranking done by Maclean’s magazine, Amherstburg is the third safest community in Canada. Essex, Kingsville, LaSalle, Tecumseh and Lakeshore also make the top 15.

“It’s all great news again,” said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

The town had a stretch as the safest in Canada with DiCarlo recalling police chief Tim Berthiaume noting there was no place to go but down. However, third place is still “great,” he said.

“We’re still in the top three,” said DiCarlo. “I think it’s an amazing accomplishment for this town.”

It is “very easy” to have a bad year, he added, and stated he wasn’t sure where the town lost points. He believed it was great for the town to be in the top ten, especially the top three.

The region, as well as the town, is safe, he acknowledged.

“It’s obviously a safe region. I think it’s a big draw for people,” said DiCarlo. “I’ve talked to new residents that know we have a reputation as a safe place to live.”

Amherstburg police deserve a lot of credit, he added, as they do a great job. The mayor added he hears from people outside the community about how safe it actually is.

Residents also deserve credit, said DiCarlo as “we keep an eye on each other.” People go out of their way to watch neighbours’ homes when they vacation or are not otherwise around and “that goes a long way in keeping the community safe.”