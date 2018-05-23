Amherstburg Farmers Market opens for 2018 season

By Jonathan Martin

Bouts with rain, wind and cool temperatures didn’t keep shoppers away from the Amherstburg Farmers’ Market’s opening day.

Saturday’s 2018 season opener “satisfied” Rita Casagrande, one of the organization’s market managers.

“It’s rained every opening day (for the past five years),” she said. “So, we’re right on schedule there. I wish it wasn’t raining, but we’re here till October, so we have a lot of sunny days ahead of us.”

Casagrande is also a vendor at the marker. She sells homemade cookies and cakes. She said her items were selling despite the increment weather, so she was “happy.”

Steeve Bouchard is another vendor and one of the founding members of the market. His family business, Bouchard Gardens, deals in both horticulture and agriculture. He sits on the board, a three-person team, with Casagrande and his wife, Cynthia. He said at its peak the board boasted a five-person directorship. The organization is small, but Bouchard said that’s all they need.

“This event pretty much runs itself,” he said. “Our loyal customers keep us going. They always have. We’re grateful to them.”

The market hosts a variety of vendors, ranging from locally-caught fish to hand-crafted jewelry.

The Amherstburg Fort Malden Horticultural Society was also on-site, selling its flowers. There were pony rides, live music, drinks, foodstuffs, artisanal crafts, produce, baked goods and even a little bunny who liked to be pet.

The Amherstburg Farmers’ Market will run every Saturday from now until Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Malden Community and Cultural Centre, located on County Road 20 at the foot of Howard Ave.