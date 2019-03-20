Amherstburg Farmers Market moving downtown

By Ron Giofu

Fees are being waived for the Amherstburg Farmers Market, which will be located in a new home this year.

Town council voted to waive up to $5,000 in user and permit fees for the Amherstburg Farmers Market (AFM), which will be located in Toddy Jones Park this year. The AFM’s former location at the Malden Community & Cultural Centre, a.k.a. the “Little White Church,” was sold by the town last year.

Waiving of the fees was not a new decision by the town, with manager of licensing and enforcement Nicole Rubli pointing out that town council has done so since 2015. Rubli noted in her report to town council that “administration made allowance for the waiver of fees for the 2019 operating season in the 2019 budget.”

In 2018, town council voted to waive $3,775.12 in user fees.

At least a pair of town council members voted with some apprehension in favour of waiving the fees. Councillor Peter Courtney admitted he was originally “on the fence” about voting in favour, believing the town wasn’t in good enough financial shape to be granting such requests. However, he agreed to waive the fees for this year.

Councillor Michael Prue also voted in favour of waiving the fees for 2019 but added that he wants the market to be successful. Should the market grow at its new downtown Amherstburg location, Prue hoped the AFM could be weaned off the need to request the waiving of fees.

Rita Casagrande, one of the vendors and AFM co-ordinators, said they liked their former location but indicated they are looking forward to moving downtown. The 2019 farmer’s market will start May 18 and run every Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. until Thanksgiving weekend, rain or shine.

Casagrande said they experimented with having Tuesday afternoon markets at Toddy Jones Park in 2015.

“That didn’t go well,” she recalled. “I think a Saturday farmer’s market will be better.”

Other council members spoke favourably of the move downtown, believing it could lead to other benefits for retailers in the area.

“I think what you are doing is a good thing,” Councillor Donald McArthur told Casagrande.

McArthur believes it will give people another reason to come to the downtown area of Amherstburg and stay longer.

“There is an economic benefit,” added Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche, of moving the AFM downtown.

According to Rubli’s report, “the AFM has indicated that a strong demand for the market to relocate to the downtown area, where more people could access the market, has been a request by customers for many years.” Rubli noted that vendors will be set up along the sidewalk that runs through the park, allowing patrons a chance to travel through the park on the paved surface to access vendors.

Rubli also told council that the pavilion could still be rented by other people during the AFM hours, as the market will not be using it.