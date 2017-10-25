Amherstburg encouraging residents to shop local this Black Friday

By Jolene Perron

Rather than joining the crowds bombarding the border chasing after deals in the U.S., Amherstburg merchants are aiming to keep resident’s money local with their incredible deals this holiday season.

Black Friday has been an iconic U.S. event for years. The deals have recently spread into the Canadian market, and Amherstburg merchants are looking to keep shoppers in their stores.

“The Black Friday event in Amherstburg is all about strengthening our local economy,” explained Carolyn Davies, president of the Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce. “With the growing participation by Amherstburg businesses in the Black Friday event there has been an expanding success of keeping local shoppers looking for great deals in Amherstburg. More shoppers are realizing they can get great bargains here at home, save the cost of crossing the border, the higher rate of exchange and taxes. The more businesses who participate, the more shoppers who become committed to spending their dollars at home and invest in their own town’s success.”

Lynn Sinasac, owner of The Village Shoppe, a small independently run family business is giving it their best shot to compete with the U.S. Black Friday sales.

“Black Friday benefits our business by bringing together the local businesses and having one big event, bringing in old and new customers and giving them some much appreciated savings,” explained Sinasac. “We have a great time with our customers with our annual Balloon Pull which gives them an extra 5-50 per cent off their total purchase at check out. Being a small family run business, we truly appreciate our customers and their support. Online shopping has made it easy for people to never leave their homes. This affects our small local shops. Please support your local vendors and your neighbours that they may employ.”

The Amherstburg Black Friday event runs Nov. 24-26. Be sure to check out the special section in The River Town Times, which will include 16 pages of deals and will come out Nov. 22.