Amherstburg Community Services thanks volunteers at annual appreciation dinner

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) thanked their volunteers and did so with a western flare.

ACS held its annual volunteer appreciation dinner last Wednesday evening at the AMA Sportsmen Association with the event featuring everything from a barbecue meal to people dressed in western attire. There were also horse and carriage rides as well.

ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo noted the non-profit agency is in its 45th year, with providing meals being one of the early focuses.

“Without the volunteers and original acts of kindness, we wouldn’t be here today,” said DiBartolomeo.

Meals on Wheels is now just one of the current services, with another 21 services also provided out of their Victoria St. S. office. ACS also provides services to Harrow, McGregor and LaSalle, she added.

ACS has 132 volunteers, DiBartolomeo noted, and she said all volunteers and every community play an important role.

“Volunteers not only play an important role in communities large and small, they are a necessity,” she said.

DiBartolomeo added that volunteers are “a special breed of people” and that ACS has developed a number of partnerships with other groups and organizations in the area. She said the agency can look back proudly on what it has accomplished.

“We are looking to the future with excitement,” she stated.

Terri Barrette, president of ACS’ board of directors, offered gratitude for the work of the volunteers. She referenced “Wanted” posters given the evening’s western theme when she pointed out there are so many wants and needs in the community.

Volunteers give of their time and brighten the lives of people they help but Barrette added they are often another person’s “saving grace” and an inspiration to others.

“We tip our hats to all of you,” said Barrette.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo brought greetings, saying the thanks he was giving was miniscule compared to the volunteer time that people give.

“Know that your service does not go unnoticed or unappreciated,” said DiCarlo. “Amherstburg’s success is defined by you and for that we are eternally grateful.”

DiCarlo stated the Amherstburg is known for its volunteers.

“This is one of the few opportunities I have to let them know what difference they make in our community,” he said.

LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya said ACS’ volunteer appreciation dinner is an “annual event I love coming to.” Antaya has been a volunteer himself, often as a Meals on Wheels driver.

“The service you provide is incredible,” said Antaya. “You are assuring people they haven’t been forgotten.”

Antaya added he has been proud to be a Meals on Wheels driver and said they often are the only people some clients may see in an average day.

For more information about ACS and the services the agency provides, visit their office at 179 Victoria St. S. or call 519-736-5471. Their website is www.amherstburg-cs.com.