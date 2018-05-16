Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) holds another successful “Wine ‘n’ Hop”

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) is continuing to raise funds for a new accessible bus and a large group of wine lovers helped the cause.

ACS held its latest “Wine ‘n’ Hop” last Wednesday night with a sold out crowd of 100 people stopping by the four restaurants before meeting back at the fifth stop – Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 – where a silent auction and prizes were awarded.

The four restaurants involved included the Dalhousie Bistro, Rosa’s, Barrel 67 and the Artisan Grill. Those who bought tickets were divided into teams which toured the restaurants before coming back to the Legion.

“It was great,” said ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo. “The event is selling out faster each time. I’m just very pleased with the turnout. I’m overwhelmed with the support we receive.”

ACS is trying to raise $75,000 towards a new vehicle and the proceeds from the “Wine ‘n’ Hop” is just one of the ways the non-profit agency is coming up with the money.

DiBartolomeo said they are actively trying to meet the challenge put forth by Concours Mold Inc. where Concours would contribute $25,000 towards a new accessible bus if the community can raise the other $50,000.

With the proceeds from the most recent “Wine ‘n’ Hop,” ACS has raised around $20,000.

Austin Tyrrell, community awareness and fundraising co-ordinator with ACS, said they received “tremendous support from the community.” Tyrrell pointed out the “Wine ‘n’ Hop held last Wednesday night even saw a couple from Chatham attend.

“It’s a great way for people to experience Amherstburg,” added DiBartolomeo. “It’s a good way to experience Amherstburg restaurants while supporting a good cause.”

Tyrrell said they thank their sponsors, which include John D’Alimonte & Kim Wheeler of Re/Max Preferred Realtors, Dollars and Cents Investments Inc., Tech IT Easy, and the vehicle sponsor Thrasher Sales and Leasing, who helped provide free rides home.

ACS is leaving the door open for the event to possibly get bigger at some point in the future.

“We’re hoping to expand it,” said DiBartolomeo.

To keep up with the fundraisers Amherstburg Community Services is planning, or to learn more about opportunities to give, people are encouraged to contact ACS at 519-736-5471, visit www.amherstburg-cs.com and follow their social media pages including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Donations can also be dropped off at Amherstburg Community Services’ office, located at 179 Victoria St. S. in Amherstburg.