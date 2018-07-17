Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) collecting donations for Fill-A-Backpack campaign

Special to the RTT

While children enjoy their summer holidays, one local organization has started working on a campaign to get school supplies to students who need them.

Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) will start their Fill-a-Backpack Campaign on July 16 which aims to collect new and gently used school supplies to support low-income children.

According to the executive director at ACS, Kathy DiBartolomeo, the project is a benefit to the entire community.

“It’s a program that I believe everyone can get behind,” DiBartolomeo said. “Every child should be able to go in on the first day of school prepared with everything they need to learn and succeed. When you help us fill a backpack, you’re helping a child in your community become the best they can be.”

Having offered the program for five years previously, Amherstburg Community Services was unable to provide it in 2017. This year though, the local non-profit agency has committed to bringing the program back to support Amherstburg families and children.

People interested in supporting the program can donate new or used school supplies at ACS at 179 Victoria St S. Monetary donations are also being accepted at the same location or on their website at www.amherstburg-cs.com/make-a-personal-donation.

School supplies will be distributed from August 13 to August 17, with more details on that to come.

Anyone looking for information on if they qualify to receive school supplies should contact ACS at 519-736-5471.