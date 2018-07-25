Amherstburg community invited to meet new owner of Shoppers Drug Mart franchise

By Ron Giofu

Customers who visited the Shoppers Drug Mart location in Amherstburg got a chance to meet and greet the store’s new associate/owner.

Dejana Beatovic is the store’s new owner, having taken over about six weeks ago. Beatovic is originally from Serbia and moved to Canada five years ago. She has travelled to 65 countries so far, she added.

Beatovic said she is a pharmacist and started four years ago with Shoppers Drug Mart, working in five different Windsor stores.

Beatovic said she visited Amherstburg with her daughters and enjoyed the community.

“It is a nice, small town,” she said. “It is a nice community. When the opportunity came (to acquire the Amherstburg franchise), I took it.”

The local Shoppers Drug Mart held a “meet and greet” last Thursday where customers were invited to meet Beatovic when they entered the store.

“I just wanted to meet my customers and see how they are doing,” said Beatovic.

Beatovic added she wants to help her customers and contribute to the local community as much as she can. She added she wanted them to feel welcome in the local store.