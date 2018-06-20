Amherstburg Community Church presents pair of community events

By Ron Giofu

Amherstburg Community Church hosted a group of women for “A Night of Fashion with Friends.”

The church hosts regular events for the community, explained event organizer Myrna Bustard, and the fashion show was an opportunity for people to gather and have a little fun all the while enjoying fashion styles and some refreshments.

“We got models from the church here,” said Bustard, whose husband John is the pastor at the church.

Models included Geneva and Andrea Huisman, Terry Noble, Carol Farmer and Jillian Brohm. Fashions came from L.A. Treasures in Essex as staff at the store have a connection with the church.

“We wanted to invite the community to a fun event and build contacts,” explained Bustard.

Bustard added they also wanted a mix of generations, and achieved that as older women mixed with younger women and children at the event.

“It’s just a fun evening of getting everyone together and sharing life together,” stated Bustard.

Amherstburg Community Church (ACC) does different events throughout the year for not only its congregation, but to try and engage the Essex County community as well, she continued.

“We’re just trying to do things to involve our community,” said Bustard. “We want to be a blessing to our town.”

ACC also did another event, with the youth taking the lead on this one

With their thoughts of those in Third World countries, youth from Amherstburg Community Church (ACC) hit the streets to help raise funds.

The church held its annual “Walk for Water” recently with over 20 people walking from the Alma St. church to Sandwich St. S. and then walking south to the drive-thru Tim Horton’s location before returning back on the same route.

The walk is roughly five kilometers and the youth carry jugs of water, as it is symbolic of how far people in Bangladesh have to go to get drinking water every day.

“This is our fourth year doing it,” explained youth pastor Kyle Oates. “We go to a large youth conference every year in Waterloo. At the conference, we partner with The Life campaign. They are an organization that does a lot of humanitarian efforts.”

The youth conference known as “Overflow” is this weekend.

The Life Campaign has raised over $350,000 in the last number of years with ACC’s contributions being part of that. In the past, local efforts have gone towards drinking water programs with recent years seeing a shift to a food program for schools.

“For every $500 raised, it supports one school for an entire year’s feeding program,” said Oates. “Our goal this year is to raise $2,000, which would be enough for four schools.”

The youth at ACC fundraised for the “Walk for Water” but the walk did more than just raise money.

“The walk itself raises awareness some of the things we take for granted,” said Oates, naming clean drinking water and food as examples.

Amherstburg Community Church is located at 125 Alma St.