Amherstburg Community Church hosting upcoming events

Amherstburg Community Church (ACC), located at 125 Alma St., is hosting three upcoming community events.

ACC is hosting “ALPHA – Explore Life’s Big Questions – Faith, Identity, Meaning…” Sunday nights.

Alpha is an opportunity to explore life, faith and God in a friendly, open and informal environment. The talks are designed to be engaging and inspire honest conversation. They explore the big issues around faith and unpack the basics of Christianity, addressing questions like “Who is Jesus?”, “Why and how do I pray?” and “How does God guide us?”

Amherstburg Community Church is hosting Alpha starting Sunday, May 6 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Contact the Church Office for more information. RSVP 519-736-5644 or by e-mail at acclove316@gmail.com. For more information on Alpha, visit www.alphacanada.org.

Amherstburg Community Church will also be hosting “An Evening of Fashion with Friends” Friday, May 25 at 7 p.m. It is sponsored by ACC and L.A. Treasures with fashion by L.A. Treasures from Essex. There will be a guest speaker, refreshments and door prizes. Admission is a free will donation.

For information or to RSVP, call 519-736-5644 or e-mail acclove316@gmail.com.

ACC is also hosting “Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage” with sessions starting May 6 and continuing May 13, 27 and June 3. Sessions run from 6:30-8 p.m. at Amherstburg Community Church. For information, call 519-736-5644.

Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage DVD captures all the fun and facts of Mark Gungor’s view on life, love, and marriage

Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage helps couples deal with tough marriage issues that is fun and non-threatening unlike many traditional seminars. Couples will laugh, learn and be able to make real, positive changes to their marriage.

Amherstburg Community Church’s website is www.acchurch.ca.