Amherstburg Community Church brings Christmas cheer to Richmond Terrace

By Ron Giofu

A local church took time to spread a little Christmas cheer to a local seniors facility.

A youth group from Amherstburg Community Church (ACC) took a hayride from the Alma St. church to Richmond Terrace Long Term Care Home and sang Christmas carols to a group of residents gathered in a dining area. Kerrington Sweeney, a youth pastor with ACC, said it was the second year that the group went over to Richmond Terrace and sang. She hopes there will be many more years.

“We used to do this when I was a kid in youth ministry,” Sweeney explained, recalling growing up in Essex and singing at Iler Lodge. “It’s a way to give back to the residents. They are so excited to see the kids sing. It’s a great time. We get to bring them on a hayride too.”

Sweeney added that they hope to involve other seniors’ residences in Amherstburg and spread more Christmas spirit.

“We’d like to go to other places as well if anyone is interested,” she said.

The youth group that travelled from the church to Richmond Terrace is known as the “Sidewalk Kids” and there were about 43 of them, as well as parents and guardians, that took part.

“It’s always fun to bring joy to people,” added Rev. John Bustard.

For more information, visit www.acchurch.ca or call 519-736-5644. People can also e-mail acclove316@gmail.com.

Amherstburg Community Church is located at 125 Alma St.