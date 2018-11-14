Amherstburg citizen celebrates 100th birthday

By Christian Bouchard

An Amherstburg woman celebrated her most iconic birthday yet.

Nellie Durand celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday with friends and family at her home in Amherstburg. The 100-year-old also received a visit from Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, who presented her with a plaque on behalf of the town to extend birthday wishes.

Following a career in banking, Durand spent 26 years teaching hands-on gardening to students in Grades 3 and 4 until she was 97-years-old. She said she misses gardening, however joked the weather “won’t corporate.”

Durand noted a big help key towards staying healthy enough to live to 100-years-old has been exercising and a good diet.

“Exercise daily and go for walks,” said Durand. “It’s also important to watch your calories and carbs.”

Durand noted her father lived to be 101 years-old and said she will “try to beat him.”

According to family members, Durand is a three-time cancer survivor who moved to California when she was 18. She recently moved two-and-a-half years ago to come back home to Amherstburg.

Durand said family and friends are the second important ingredient for longevity.

“Family and friends are very important,” added Durand. “I have learned by experience that family is very important.

Before moving back to Amherstburg, Durand remembers a time when the town had a population of 6,000 residents. The population of Amherstburg is now 22,000.

With her return, Durand noted she was finally able to vote in the latest election.

While reflecting on her favourite part about Amherstburg, Mayor DiCarlo offered some advice for an answer.

“The Mayor! The Mayor!,” DiCarlo joked.