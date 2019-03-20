Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce reviews 2018, elects new 2019 president at AGM

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce (ACOC) held its annual general meeting last Thursday night and elected a new president as well.

Nika Laurin, the branch manager at the local Libro Credit Union was elected the ACOC’s new president while local realtor/businessman Dan Gemus became the new vice president, However, Bondy House Bed & Breakfast co-owner Carolyn Davies, who moved from president to past president as a result of elections at the meeting, reviewed the previous year’s accomplishments before she vacated the chair.

“This year has put the ACOC on a new direction,” said Davies, stating she was thankful for the board for their “diligent work” and “excellent working environment” that allowed them to accomplish their many projects.

“With a review of our mission and vision statements, the board has emerged on a new path,” said Davies. “The last several years took the board on a direction focusing much of its resources on large event commitments. This helped stabilize our unique, independent businesses in the downtown core.”

Davies said it is time to reprioritize the ACOC’s commitment to “our wider business members” and the focus will be directed towards strengthening, enhancing and securing the success of business members through “enhanced commercial education, services, support, advocacy and networking.”

The Chamber board was “very busy” over the last year, Davies added, noting they facilitated “Meet the Candidate” nights leading up to the 2018 municipal election. She said she met with the mayor quarterly to bring issues of importance to the local business community to the town’s attention. Davies added she also met with then Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce president Matt Marchand to discuss partnerships as well as shared programs and services between the two organizations.

“As a result, the board met with a representative of the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce in regards to networking, shared programming and services,” said Davies, noting that Laurin has been managing that file. “Members will now see networking meetings that will be both in Amherstburg for local connections and in other parts of Essex to bring together like-minded businesses to share and learn from each other.”

Davies added that the ACOC board also met with HackForge lead Rebecca Wellbourne, noting that HackForge’s main mission “is to provide a place where creative minds can come together to share ideas, learn together, find support and make friends.” Davies noted that Laurin has been managing that file as well.

“As part of our commitment to provide education to our members, the Chamber has been reaching out to members, at no cost, to take advantage of the very knowledgeable presenters to provide useful IT skills development for business owners,” she said. “I remind members to keep an eye on the website for future events.”

Davies also pointed out the ACOC board had a series of meetings with town administration to negotiate the terms of transferring the Chamber’s signature event – the River Lights Winter Festival – to the town’s stewardship. The festival is now managed by the tourism and parks departments.

“The transfer of inventory and financials were successfully completed,” reported Davies. “Over $50,000 was transferred from our account to the town and over $100,000 in inventory and equipment was reallocated.”

A delegation of ACOC board members also met with town administration to discuss the progress of the electronic signage planned for the north and south entrances to urban portion of town.

“An update was given by the CAO of its progress,” said Davies. “At this time, no action needs to be taken by the ACOC. The CAO will keep the board updated on any progress requiring Chamber involvement with this file.”

Davies also pointed out that a delegation of board members attended the town’s open house on a proposal to create a Business Improvement Association (BIA). Several members of the Amherstburg business community were in attendance, she noted, and that the Chamber is looking to hear from its members on the proposition of a BIA.

“The Chamber participated in another successful Black Friday Sales Event for 2018,” she continued. “There was a growing number of businesses that participated, and feedback was positive of the event.”

The ACOC continues to provide packages of services to enhance members’ businesses and to save costs, Davies said, with those coming through the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Chamber of Commerce and other providers.

Davies said the 13th annual Business Excellence Awards were successful with this year’s award night being proposed for May 9.

The board continues to grow, with Davies pointing out such recent additions as Laurin, Business Development Bank commercial account manager Michael Slipchuk, Sintas Corporation general manager Jeremie Jones and TD Canada Trust branch manager Sarah MacDonald.

“The board wants to help our members be the best they can be,” said Davies. “We will continue to be there to act as a resource and ensure not only the success of our members and their businesses, but the success of the Town of Amherstburg.”

Chris Gibb, who was re-elected as the ACOC treasurer, reported the Chamber is on “solid financial footing” and hopes to see the organization invest in programming for local businesses. He said there are 99 paid members, a total that he believes is “incredible” for a town the size of Amherstburg.

Laurin said she looks forward to serving the business community as president. She said she wants to see Amherstburg continue to grow and to see economic development continue in 2019.

“I’d like to work more closely with the not-for-profit organizations,” she added.