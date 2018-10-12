Amherstburg breweries take part in LaSalle Craft Beer Festival

By Christian Bouchard

Two Amherstburg brewing companies participated in the Lasalle Craft Beer Festival this past weekend.

The event, held at the Vollmer Recreation and Culture Complex played host to 12 breweries and distilleries from around Windsor-Essex County.

G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. and Lonsbery Farms Brewing Company of Amherstburg participated for the second straight year.

Greg Grondin, co-owner of G.L. Heritage Brewing Co., said he loves the festival as it’s all local companies. He is grateful to the familiar faces who are loyal to their company and for all the support they’ve received in the year in a half since opening in Amherstburg.

“These festivals help promote the local businesses, it’s wonderful,” said Grondin.

Lonsbery Farms Brewing Company was the other Amherstburg business that participated in the festival. Like Grondin, Lonsbery also loves the local aspect the festival delivers.

“It’s a great spot for customers to come and check out all 12 breweries rather than going to every single location” said Karl Lonsbery, owner of Lonsbery Farms.

While the event celebrated five years of local craft beer, it also had live music and food trucks. Sam Woolf, American Idol’s Season 13 runner-up was the headline act Saturday night.

Lonsbery said this time of year festivals are popular. He added it’s important to give people something new as they’re constantly chasing after something new.

“Get out there and try different things,” said Lonsbery. “We’re changing things up all the time. Come out and hopefully you’ll get something new every time.