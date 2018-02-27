AMHA hosts house league “Day of Champions”

By Ron Giofu

The season is wrapping up for players in the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association and it is time to celebrate.

The house league division held its annual “Day of Champions” Sunday at the Libro Centre with age groups from tyke to bantam playing for championships in AMHA’s house league division. After games, each division crowned award winners and saw players chosen to receive individual honours.

“It’s been a great season,” said AMHA president Marc Renaud.

The “Day of Champions” produced its moments as well.

“We’ve had a lot of exciting hockey since 9 a.m.,” Renaud stated. “It’s been some good hockey.”

There were about 540 players enrolled in the Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association this season, Renaud added, with about 350 players being in the house league division.

“That’s about where we’ve been (in recent years),” Renaud said of the enrolment.

The AMHA’s “Day of Champions” for the travel division is April 10.

“It’s been a great year for us,” said Renaud.

Renaud said the organization expresses its thanks to all of the volunteers, coaches and sponsors. Registration for the 2018-19 hockey season is expected to begin April 1. For further information, visit www.amherstburghockey.com.

The 2018 House league Day of Champs are:

Novice: Midway Appliances

Atom: Gabriel’s Deli

Pee Wee: Gibb Insurance

Bantam: Unifor 200

The Memorial Award winners are as follows:

Novice – The Jeremy Bailey Award for Outstanding effort throughout the playing season. – Ben Meloche

Atom – The Murry Dufour Award for Outstanding effort throughout the playing season. – Nick Favrin

Pee wee – The Robert St Pierre Award for Outstanding effort throughout the playing season. – Sam Lojewski

Bantam – The Danny Hallock Award for Outstanding effort throughout the playing season.- Brendan Argoselo

The House league Coach of the Year is- Tony Loggie

The House league Trainer of the Year is Kevin Owen