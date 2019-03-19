AMHA holds house league “Day of Champions”

The Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) held its annual “Day of Champions” for the house league players recently and, as part of that, handed out numerous awards.

In the novice house league division, Sawyer Vandenbrink captured the Jeremy Bailey Memorial Award. That award is in recognition of outstanding effort throughout the playing season.

Troy McGuire won the Murry Dufour Memorial Award, which is also for outstanding effort throughout the playing season. That award is at the atom house league division.

The same award criteria also applies to the Robert St. Pierre Memorial Award, with that award being at the pee wee house league level. Hanna Coulson was named as this year’s winner.

The bantam house league award is the Danny Hallock Memorial Award, and that is also for outstanding effort throughout the playing season. Deven Bastien was named as the 2018-19 winner.

At the midget house league level, the Keith Berard Memorial Award went to Keaton Conaty. That award recognizes outstanding sportsmanship throughout the playing season.

The house league coach of the year was Mike Van Essen. Craig Crawford won the award for house league trainer of the year.

Awards were handed out as part of a full day of games and awards ceremonies at the Libro Centre.