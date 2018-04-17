AMHA hands out awards at travel hockey banquet

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association (AMHA) recognized and honoured some of its top performances and players from the 2017-18 season last week.

The travel hockey banquet was held at the Libro Centre last Tuesday night with teams from all age groups recognized. That included the OMHA champion juvenile team and the Bluewater league champion novice major team.

“We are here to celebrate the season, have some fun, tell some stories and re-live some moments from the year,” said Greg Crain, vice president of travel with AMHA. “We are also here to acknowledge the volunteers for their hard work and dedication that made for a successful season.”

Crain said without the volunteers that coached, managed and acted as trainers, the season could not have happened.

“We need to stay focused on two items – we need to have mutual respect for all volunteers,” said Crain. “The second item is that it’s all about the players.”

Other highlights from 2017-18 included eight tournament wins across the association, seven tournament finals, three semi-final appearances as well as the OMHA and Bluewater titles.

Colleen Hawthorne, regional director with the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA), said that “we, as volunteers, give a lot of ourselves to the game,” but noted players look up to the adults so she encouraged the adults to set the example and develop the love of the game in the players.

“Show them this is just a game,” she said.

The AMHA held a moment of silence before the banquet and sold green ribbons in honour of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, who lost 16 individuals and had others injured, as a result of an April 6 bus accident involving a semi-truck. Town council had also paid tribute to the Broncos with a moment of silence before the April 9 meeting.

Award winners were:

NOVICE AE (Bruno Casanova Award – Outstanding effort throughout playing season) – Lucas D’Alimonte

NOVICE MAJOR (Bruno Casanova Award – Outstanding effort throughout playing season) – Charlie Souchereau

ATOM MINOR (Kevin McDonough Award – Outstanding effort throughout playing season) – Jeremy Grimaldi

ATOM MAJOR (Kevin McDonough Award – Outstanding effort throughout playing season) – Payne Oltrop

PEE WEE MINOR (Mark Whitehead Award – Outstanding effort throughout playing season) – Logan Price

PEE WEE MAJOR (Mark Whitehead Award – Outstanding effort throughout playing season) – Jackson Cole

BANTAM MINOR (Danny Pietrangelo Award – Outstanding effort throughout playing season) – Colin Cote

BANTAM MAJOR (Bill Jones Award – Positive attitude and gives 100% effort in practices and games) – Gavin Soulliere

MIDGET MINOR (Jimmy Brooks Award – Outstanding Defensive Play throughout the playing season) – Luca Tonin

MIDGET MAJOR (Jimmy Brooks Award – Outstanding Defensive Play throughout the playing season) – Kyran Kelly

MIDGET MINOR (Michael Bastien Award – Outstanding Dedication to hockey throughout the playing season) – Justin Skov

MIDGET MAJOR (Randy Oakes Award – Outstanding Dedication to hockey throughout the playing season) – Dean DeLuca

JUVENILE (Outstanding Dedication to hockey throughout playing season) – Colton McGregor

YOUTH VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR – Jacob Litster

ADULT VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR – Julie Renaud

TRAVEL MANAGER OF THE YEAR – Cathy MacInnes

TRAVEL TRAINER OF THE YEAR – Kyle Goodchild

TRAVEL COACH OF THE YEAR – Dennis Emerson