AMBA welcomes mosquito and bantam players for house league tournament

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Minor Baseball Association (AMBA) kept local diamonds busy on the weekend.

A total of 22 mosquito and bantam house league teams came to Amherstburg from across Windsor-Essex County on the weekend for a wrap-up tournament. Games went Thursday through Sunday with games being played at Centennial Park, Malden Centre Park and the Libro Centre.

This particular tournament was organized by boys house league convenor Dan Hebert, but AMBA president Mary Lippert said it was one of six tournaments the association has hosted this year.

“We’ve hosted it the last few years,” she said, of the mosquito and bantam wrap-up tournaments.

The girls select tournament goes this upcoming weekend at Centennial Park.

“We are hosting the OBA’s for the bantam division Labour Day weekend,” she added.

In all, Amherstburg had two teams in last weekend’s tournament – one in the mosquito division and one in the bantam division.

The results from the weekend saw Kingsville-4 beat Leamington-1 12-1 for the mosquito championship while Essex downed Leamington-3 for the mosquito consolation crown.

The Windsor South Canadians beat Forest Glade 12-0 to win the bantam division title while the consolation division saw another Windsor South win, this being a 12-5 over Harrow.