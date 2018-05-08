AMBA hosts pee wee travel baseball tournament

By Jonathan Martin

The Amherstburg Minor Baseball Association peewee travel tournament’s final game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game, which was originally scheduled for this past Sunday, hadn’t been given a new time at time of writing.

It will see the Amherstburg Cardinals mixed major take on the Essex Yellow Jackets. Convener Bert Schipper said the baseball diamonds had been completely saturated with rainwater, so there was no choice but to pull the plug and try again later.

Over the weekend, peewee players from across Essex County and up to Richmond Hill took to Centennial Park’s fields. Participating teams included LaSalle, Amherstburg Major, Amherstburg Minor, Essex and Richmond Hill.

According to convener Bert Schipper, this is the first time in around a decade Amherstburg has hosted a Baseball Ontario-sanctioned travel tournament.

“This is an opportunity for me to learn and get good at it,” he said. “We have the provincial championships for Bantam C coming to the Libro (Centre) on Labour Day weekend.”

Schipper said hosting tournaments in the town benefits everyone.

“It brings people in and it brings business in,” he said. “Especially for the teams’ sponsors, who are all local businesses.”

He added that this is the first time in more than a decade that Amherstburg will host the Bantams. “I’m glad I have this tournament to warm up,” he said.

Unfortunately, no amount of practice can hold off rain.