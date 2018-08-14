AMBA hosts girls softball tournament at Centennial Park

By Jonathan Martin

Centennial Park has seen its last girls’ softball tournament.

Last weekend marked the park’s final girls’ select tournament. With the new high school set to erect on the site, the baseball diamonds will be demolished and the Amherstburg Minor Baseball Association (AMBA) will have to find a new home.

Mary Lippert is AMBA’s president and the girls’ house league convener. She said the weekend’s weather cooperated, the girls enjoyed themselves and the tournament went off without a hitch.

“I’m proud of the girls and I’m happy with how everything turned out,” she said. “Personally, I am a little bit sad to say goodbye to these facilities after all this time.”

Amherstburg, Leamington, Harrow, Essex and Kingsville all played in the tournament.

Leamington hit its way to victory over Essex in the Juniors with a final score of 13-5. Kingsville caught the Intermediate title over Essex, 19-11. Leamington won over Essex with a score of 19-5 in the Senior Division.

Lippert said she has received reassurances from the Town of Amherstburg officials that new baseball diamonds will be constructed, but neither Lippert nor RTT has received any details regarding new facilities.