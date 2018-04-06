AMA Sportsmen Club’s Walleye Tournament tickets now on sale

By Ron Giofu

The popular AMA Sportsmen Club walleye tournament is back for another year and tickets are now on sale.

The 35th annual walleye tournament runs from June 22-30 and tickets and hats were delivered to the River Town Times office late Thursday afternoon. Other ticket vendors are the AMA Sportsmen Club, the Village Shoppe, Happy Days Boating Centre, Racicot Chrysler, Coopers Marina, Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157, and the Village Country Store in Colchester.

Tickets are $30 and only 1,000 are being sold. No tickets will be sold after June 21 at 6 p.m. Ticket buyers will get a free AMA Sportsmen Club walleye tournament baseball cap as supplies last.

All entrants are eligible for a chance at over $40,000 in cash and prizes. The first ticket drawn at the July 1 awards party will win $10,000 while the second ticket drawn will win a fishing kayak.

The prize for the overall largest fish is $500, with that donated by the Amherstburg Firefighters Association.

There are three prizes for catching the biggest perch with the first prize being $250. The second longest perch will net the person who caught it $150 while catching the third longest perch will be $100. Those prizes are sponsored by Big Creek Farms.

The tagged fish prize, sponsored by the AMA Sportsmen Association, is $500. That goes to the person who catches the tagged fish.

The first-place longest fish will be mounted by True to Life Taxidermy, sponsored by Jack Lazar. The first-place youth longest fish will be mounted by Taxidermy by Robert Beneteau.

The AMA Sportsmen Association advises that all winning tickets must be at the awards party.

For further information, contact the AMA Sportsmen Club at 519-736-5706 or visit www.amasportsmen.com. The AMA Sportsmen Club is located at 468 Lowes Side Road in Amherstburg.