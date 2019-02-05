AMA Sportsmen Association team with local children to build wood duck boxes

By Ron Giofu

An annual tradition continued at the AMA Sportsmen Association with the local wood duck population to benefit.

A group of local children, parents and grandparents were at the club Saturday morning and constructed 40 wood duck boxes. According to Todd McLeod and Kimberley McEvoy, both of whom are on the AMA Sportsmen Association’s conservation committee, approximately 27 local children came out to help build the boxes, thus continuing a tradition that has been going on for over two decades.

McEvoy pointed out that the wood duck boxes go in marsh areas and similar locations.

“We have had people that have put them up in Harrow, Kingsville, Essex and Amherstburg, of course,” she said.

The club is looking at another project for next month, however a date has not been finalized. McEvoy said having local children as part of such conservation efforts is key, noting that some that came for the wood duck box building day last Saturday morning were also at the club’s recent turkey shoot.

“I think it’s important to be a part of these conservation projects,” said McEvoy.

McLeod pointed out that there were some returning faces and some new ones as well. He said there were older youth that returned and helped to guide the younger children through the process.

“There’s a lot of them out there helping,” he said.

Carl King helped found the project back in 1987 and said they average about 40 boxes per year.

“I’ve got some boxes that have been out there that are 30-years-old,” he said.

King said he read about it in a sporting magazine and brought the idea to the AMA Sportsmen Association and the rest is history. He recalls having as many as 36 eggs in one box one year. Modifications over the years have included additional ventilation holes and metal being put around the openings to prevent predators from entering.