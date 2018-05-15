AMA Sportsmen Association staying busy this summer

The archery program and the air rifle program have both wrapped up for the summer. This year’s season went very well with lots of shooters each week. The AMA Sportsmen Club thanks the kids and adults who shot this year.

A special thank you to the parents and grandparents who brought the kids to the club each week.

On the last night of air rifle, the 17 Scouts and the 2nd Kingsville Boys Scouts joined us for some gun handling and shooting instruction. The archery season ended in fun, as they shot at balloons instead of just paper targets. Both of these programs will resume in October. Watch this paper or the AMA Sportsmen Association website for dates and times.

The AMA Sportsmen Association would like to thank all the members that helped and supported these programs.

The AMA Sportsmen hosted the first of two qualifiers for young archers May 5 wishing to compete in this year’s Ontario Summer Games in London. There were five competitors, each shooting 144 arrows at a target 50 metres away. This is a hard task and takes a lot of stamina. These young competitors did a great job.

The second qualifier is also at the Sportsmen Club June 9 at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in archery should come out and watch. You will be impressed.

The third archery 3-D shoot of the year was held May 6 with 33 shooters out having a little fun playing and trying to shoot in the water and mud. Some said it was just like hunting. The next shoot is Aug. 19 with a 9 a.m. start.

The AMA Sportsmen are hosting the annual Unifor fishing tournament May 20. See postings at your local Unifor hall for times and dates.

The AMA Longbeards, our local chapter of the Canadian Wild Turkey Federation, held its first banquet in February. This event went very well and raised some money to start our mandate to introduce kids and women to the sport of hunting, the conservation of nature and providing habitat for nature. Again, watch this paper or the AMA Sportsmen Association website for more details.

The AMA Sportsmen Association’s 35th annual walleye tournament starts June 22 and runs to June 30 with the wrap-up party being July 1. Tickets are sold out. Good luck to all the fishermen, ladies and kids who bought a ticket and plan to fish in this tournament. Also, good luck to the ones who just bought a ticket. See you at the wrap-up party.

The sign-up sheets for the annual Bob Meloche Kids Fishing Derby on Father’s Day (June 17) are at the AMA Sportsmen Club and Canadian Tire Amherstburg. This event is for all kids 12 and under. Get signed up before June 10 and join in on this free event.

The seasonal summer craft sale with 30 local vendors displaying and selling their crafts is on June 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Every Saturday, lunch is available at the club from 12-2 p.m. Thursdays starting at noon. The club is open for swapping stories and playing euchre.

For anyone planning an event, the club is accepting bookings.

With these events, there is something for everyone this summer at the AMA Sportsmen Association. Visit the AMA Sportsmen Association at 468 Lowes Side Road. If anyone has questions about the club, call us at 519-736-5706. People can leave a message, and someone will return your call.

People can also visit us on Facebook or check out the website at www.amasportsmen.com.

Hope to see you there!

—Submitted by Brian Beattie