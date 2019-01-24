AMA Sportsmen Association host popular “Turkey Shoot” again this year

By Ron Giofu

A popular event at the AMA Sportsmen Association continued again this year with local youth and adults taking aim at some prizes.

The annual “turkey shoot” was held last Wednesday night with a total of 151 shooters using air rifles and aiming for paper targets all to see who could compile the highest score. The event was assisted by the AMA Longbeards with that organization donating the funds to let the “turkey shoot” happen.

There was no cost to the participants, noted air rifle co-ordinator Jim Fox.

“It’s all free,” he said.

Fox indicated the goal is to welcome adults and children to the AMA Sportsmen Association to try out air rifle and see what the club is all about. He added that it was to “get them off the couch and away from the video games.”

Many participants came from the Scouting and Guiding movements and all participants received some sort of prize. Winners received a gift card for a free night of shooting at the club and an order of fries, though all are welcome to attend Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. to shoot for $3.

“It’s a full night of shooting,” said Fox.

Archery is Monday nights and the public is welcome to that as well.

“Our main objective is to get kids back to basics,” said Fox. “It’s a family thing.”

There were only two entrants in the 0-5 age group, both girls. Avery Deslippe won first prize while Marli Miller won second. Winners in the 6-10 age group included Eddie Vigneux, Andrew Dinney and Josh Shepley on the boys side while Lucy Goulin, Sophia Harlow and Alivia Cossarini won on the girls side.

The top shooters on the boys and girls categories came from the 11-15 age group with J.D. Alferd and Kendra MacKinnon winning it respectively. Other boys winners, first through third, included Aidan MacKinnon, Brady Buchanan and Steven Reaume while Mia Cossarini, Phoebe Trealout and Sydney Harlow were the girls’ winners.

The top adult was Felicia Greory. Steven Reaume won the air rifle raffle.

The AMA Sportsmen Association will also be hosting parents, grandparents and children Feb. 2 for the annual building of wood duck boxes. That is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.