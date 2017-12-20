Alleged road rage incident under investigation

An alleged road rage incident that led to minor damage to a vehicle is under investigation by the Amherstburg Police Service.

Amherstburg police that around 4:30 p.m. last Saturday afternoon, there was a dispute between the drivers of two pickup trucks in the area of Concession 3 North and Alma St. It was alleged that the driver of one of the vehicles kicked the door of other vehicle, causing a dent.

The matter is still being investigated, police add.

Accident A female driver was charged following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fort St. and Victoria St. S. last Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the accident took place between a Dodge Caravan and a Chevy HHR with the driver of the Caravan – a 73-year-old woman from Quebec – being charged for failing to stop at a stop sign. Police say there did not appear to be any injuries.

The accident was reported at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Stats There were eight charges under the Highway Traffic Act or related offences with two 911 hangup calls and two alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service