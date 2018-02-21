Alleged fraud occurs at local bank

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating an alleged fraud at a local bank.

Scotiabank reported last week that an unknown man came into the branch and had done a quick change scam and defrauded the bank out of over $1,000. It occurred at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8. His photo is above and he was last seen walking west on Richmond St.

Amherstburg police state that cashiers at any type of business should pay close attention, especially when they feel that the customer is trying to distract them or if they are being asked to change a large quantity of bills.

Trespassing The Amherstburg Police Service received several complaints about snowmobilers trespassing in numerous areas of town. Snowmobilers should only be travelling on the shoulder of the roadways or on property that they have permission to be on.

Outstanding warrant A 59-year-old Amherstburg male was arrested on an outstanding Windsor Police warrant for uttering threats and theft under $5,000 when he attended the police station in Amherstburg for an unrelated issue.

Stats Amherstburg police report that there were 53 traffic-related charges for the week.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service