All Hallow’s Eve Festival celebrates local history

By Christian Bouchard

The Park House Museum held their fifth annual All Hallow’s Eve Festival recently.

The building, which just recently received a designation as a national historic site, opened its doors to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Stephanie Pouget-Papak, the museum curator, said the public loved the event.

“We had comment cards and we’re getting nine and 10 out of 10,” said Pouget-Papak. “People are saying they’ll come back to more events so it’s great to see the community support.”

Throughout the day, the public had the opportunity to tour the house and take-in the history. Some of the attractions included a printing press, which was used to create the very issue of the Amherstburg Echo, a live demonstration of how lanterns were created and even learning the process of creating blankets, straight from scratch.

In the kitchen, the museum curator welcomed the public to authentic rabbit stew, made from a cook book recipe back in the 1800s with over 1,500 different recipes. She estimated the meal took around three hours to prepare.

Nicholas Robinson was one of many tour guides throughout the day giving demonstrations and answering questions. He said what he likes to share most with people are the nitty gritty details that aren’t necessarily in history books.

“It’s sort of like living history, said Robinson. “We’re showing history as it happens,” said Robinson.

Pouget-Papak mentioned the importance of the House Park events involving history as it often gets accused of being boring. She added the live action helps many understand the history opposed to only being able to read about it elsewhere.

“We encourage people to come out,” said Pouget-Papak. “If they’ve missed this round of programming, they’ve got another round of Christmas programming coming up in a month or so.

For more information on the Park House Museum, call 519-736-2511, visit http://www.parkhousemuseum.com or visit their Facebook or Twitter pages.