Alhambra teams with area marina on special boating day

By Jonathan Martin

Local people with intellectual disabilities got a break from the heat this past Saturday.

Alhambra Garcia Caravan #230 and LaSalle’s Park Haven Marina joined forces with local first responders to offer up boat rides on the Detroit River.

Marina members took passengers for short outings on the water, where the coast guard sprayed them down with massive hoses. When they got back on dry land, attendees could take part in a barbecue, dance party, or simply hangout and be social.

Richard Prieur, who founded the chapter with his brother, said the tradition began to satiate the need for social activities felt when Boblo Island Amusement Park closed down in 1993.

Since then, members of Park Haven Marina have donated their time, boats and nautical skill to bring the community Alhambra serves out onto the water.

“It’s a big deal,” Alhambra branch president Therese Barichello said. “They’re using their own gas, their own equipment to put on this event. It’s incredibly generous.”

Russell Mino doesn’t see it that way, though. He spent the day taking people out on his 32-foot 1972 Pacemaker.

Mino and his wife have been taking part in the event for between 10 and 12 years. He said every year, he comes away feeling better than the year before.

Ashley Sutton and Tortia Wysymski brought five people with them that Community Living Essex County supports onto Mino’s craft.

“Being out on a boat is really stimulating for people with autism or intellectual disabilities,” Sutton said. “All of them had smiles on their faces while they were out on the boat.”

Wysymski said CLEC has been coming to the event for around a decade and she’s been attending for just as long.

“Another major benefit of this event is the opportunity it affords (the people we support) to interact with the larger community,” she said.

Barichello said the community keeps growing. She said every year, Alhambra sees more people come out to take part in the event. This year, she estimates that the boat and barbecue day drew more than 200 attendees.

Alhambra’s membership numbers, though, are dwindling. Barichello said that as the group’s base ages, more and more members are dropping out of active participation.

“We would really like to have some new members,” she said.

The International Order of Alhambra is an organization of Catholic men and women that assists people who are intellectually disabled or physically handicapped.

Barichello said her branch meets for one hour per month for nine months out of the year.

The boat and picnic day will return next summer.

Alhambra Garcia Caravan #230 is based out of McGregor. For more information on Alhambra Garcia Caravan #230, visit www.facebook.com/garcia230. People can also call 519-919-6462 or 519-726-6494. More information on the Alhambra organization can also be found at www.orderalhambra.org .