Alhambra Garcia Caravan #230 continue Christmas party tradition

By Christian Bouchard

Alhambra Garcia Caravan was spreading holiday spirit recently to those with an intellectual disability.

Alhambra Garcia Caravan #230 held its annual Christmas party at the McGregor Columbian Club Hall on Walker Road with approximately 350 people in attendance. The organization, which helps those with disabilities feel like a part of the community welcomed their members, workers, and volunteers while giving everyone a chance to meet and greet Santa Claus.

In addition to meeting Santa Claus and receiving presents, everyone in attendance was also encouraged to dance and enjoy their meals.

“This is one of out most important events of the year,” said Therese Barichello, grand commander of Alhambra Garcia #230 Caravan. “We satisfy ourselves by seeing the joy on their faces. I don’t think the gift is even as special to them as the event itself and getting to see so many people they know.”

Richard Prieur has been helping with Alhambra since it began in 1982. According to Prieur, the event brings just as much joy to the volunteers as it does to its members.

“It’s what we get out of it,” said Prieu. “When you see all the happy faces, you know how thankful they are. They always thank us before leaving.”

Alhambra Garcia Caravan #230 helps families in the county with accessibility aids. In addition to the Christmas party, Prieur noted there are other events such as an annual picnic at Co-An Park, a boating day and a golf tournament.

Barichello added her wish is to get more people to sign up as members of the organization. The grand commander stated members only meet once a month for 10 months and meetings last an hour.

For more information on Alhambra Garcia Caravan #230 or to become a member, call Therese at 519-734-1881, “Like” them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garcia230 or visit www.orderalhambra.org.