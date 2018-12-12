“Adopt a Family” program at Villanova yields big results for area families

By Ron Giofu

The Christmas season was alive and well at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School last week.

Prior to a Thursday morning mass in the school’s gymnasium, students brought in a large number of gifts and food items that will be going to families in need in the Windsor-Essex County area.

Teacher Maggie Ducharme explained that students bought clothing and gifts that met the needs of families that require them this holiday season.

“They also provided a monetary donation to help with Christmas dinner for the families,” she stated.

A canned food drive in November raised over 5,000 cans and non-perishable food items.

In all, St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School is assisting 38 families this holiday season. Ducharme said they are in their 15th year of the “Adopt a Family” program and the Catholic high school has assisted over 700 families in that time.

Charities of choice this year are the Divine Mercy Food Bank, the Essex and Area Food Bank and the Children’s Aid Society (CAS).

“All members of the school community have been part of the project,” said Ducharme.

Students Ethan MacKinnon and Isabella Kaschalk were happy with the efforts of their school.

“I think that compared to past years, it’s a large quantity of stuff we have collected,” said Kaschalk. “Many of these families come from nothing. We’re allowing them to have a great Christmas their parents can’t afford.”

“The whole school got involved,” said MacKinnon. “We can’t ask for more than that. It’s a really good cause.”

Kaschalk said they feel proud as a school community because they helped those in need at Christmas.

“It helps (the families) feel better during Christmas time,” she said.