Admirals win two games, third one postponed

By Ron Giofu

The Integrity Amherstburg Admirals took care of their first two games last week but Mother Nature took care of the third one.

The Admirals started the week in Wheatley last Wednesday night and defeated the Sharks 3-1. Amherstburg avenged the loss that they suffered to Wheatley three nights earlier, also by a 3-1 score.

The teams played a scoreless first period last Wednesday in Wheatley but the Admirals scored the first two goals of the second period as Broden Meloche and Josh DiCarlo found the back of the Sharks’ net, DiCarlo’s goal coming on the powerplay.

Parker Boyle made it a 2-1 game heading into the second intermission but Travis Campbell’s goal third period goal restored the Admirals’ two-goal advantage and the score stayed that way until the final buzzer.

The Admirals were back in action Thursday night and came home from Petrolia with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Flyers. Cory Burns’ second goal of the game came just 37 seconds into the extra period to give Amherstburg the win.

Burns’ other goal last Thursday night was a first period powerplay goal. Ty Moss had two in the opening period for the Admirals, one of those being with the man-advantage as well. Curtis Helps scored for Petrolia.

After a scoreless second period, Wil O’Leary Dilosa scored twice in the third period for Petrolia with Michael Vanek also scoring for the Flyers. Jacob Fields had the Amherstburg goal in the third period.

The Admirals were scheduled to play the Wallaceburg Lakers Sunday night at the Libro Centre but inclement weather caused the game to be postponed. That game has been re-scheduled for Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

The Admirals were in Essex Thursday night and host the Sharks again this Sunday at 7 p.m. After last Thursday’s game against Petrolia, Amherstburg’s record was 25-9-0-3, good for 53 points. The team is battling for a position in the top three in the PJHL Stobbs Division as playoffs are rapidly approaching.