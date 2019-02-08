Admirals win Game 1 of PJHL Stobbs Division quarterfinal

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Admirals have struck first in their PJHL Stobbs Division quarterfinal series with Mooretown.

The Admirals downed the Flags 5-3 last Wednesday night at the Libro Centre with third period goals by Reid Stieler and Caleb Paquette putting Amherstburg in the lead for good. Amherstburg got a first period goal by Paquette and second period goals by Josh Talerico and Dean DeLuca to go up 3-0 but Mooretown scored three times within an eight-minute span later in the second period to make it a 3-3 game after 40 minutes. Brock Perry, Garrett Miller and Cade Robbins scored for the Flags.

“It’s one of 12 (wins),” Admirals head coach Paul Bortignon, as the team eyes its first division title in franchise history.

The win wasn’t the prettiest, but the Admirals will take it.

“Obviously, it’s probably not the way you draw it up,” he said.

After the 3-0 lead “vanished,” Bortignon was pleased with the way his team bounced back.

“We did a good job regrouping. Discipline played a big role in the third period,” he said. “It’s a big win. If we wouldn’t have come back and got the win, that’s a lot of adversity early in the series.”

Bortignon said “we knew it’s going to be a battle” against Mooretown as “they are a very, very good team.” He added he knows it will be tough in Game 2 in Mooretown as it is a tough place to play for visitors.

The Flags host Game 2 Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. with Game 3 being back in Amherstburg Sunday night at 7 p.m. Results will be posted after each game on the River Town Times’ Twitter page.