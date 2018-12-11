Admirals win fifth straight game, set franchise records

By Christian Bouchard

The Amherstburg Admirals are heating up and setting records.

After winning their last five games, the Admirals are in third place in the Bill Stobbs division of the PJHL.

The Admirals defeated the first place Dresden Kings with a dominating 8-0 road victory Friday night before returning to home ice Sunday to take on the Wheatley Sharks for the first time this season. The Admirals scored three third period goals and Jared Ratko made 34 saves to secure the Admirals second consecutive shutout victory.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Cory Burns was awarded the Player of the Month award for the month of November. Burns played in seven games while recording 10 goals and six assists. The veteran would also add assists in Sunday’s victory making him the franchise leading point scorer with 150 points.

“An individual award is nice to be recognized but ultimately, I’m looking for us to win a team award such as a championship,” said Burns.

In addition to Burns setting the franchise record for points, Captain Auston Jennings also recorded two assists Sunday, making him the franchise leader in assists with 98.

The Admirals also added to their scoring depth by signing Amherstburg native Josh DiCarlo over the weekend. The 17-year-old was paired with Burns on the top line and wasted no time as he scored his first goal for his hometown team Sunday night.

“I love playing for the hometown,” said DiCarlo. “When I was a little kid, I watched the Admirals and I always dreamed of playing for them. Now that dream is a reality.”

Despite the offensive talents, the Admirals are also showing off their defense as well. The Admirals are leading the Bills Stobbs division in fewest goals allowed as Ben Larder and Jared Ratko have combined for a total of 49 goals against in 25 games.

“That goes right to our goaltending,” added Burns. “We’ve had good goaltending all year and we put a lot of work in the defensive zone at practice. We’ve shut things down and it shows on our home ice for sure.”

The Admirals also travelled to Wallaceburg last Wednesday night where they picked up a 5-2 win over the winless Lakers.

The Admirals are now 17-5-0-3 for the season and a league best 10-1-0-1 on home ice. Amherstburg’s next game is this Sunday as they host the Mooretown Flags at 7 p.m., at the Libro Centre.