Admirals thump Blenheim 7-2

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Admirals erupted for four goals in the second period Sunday night and used that to propel themselves to a 7-2 win over the Blenheim Blades.

The Admirals got first period goals from Reid Stieler and Josh Talerico but the Blades would tie it before the period ended. Travis Campbell, Kyle Meloche, Cory Burns and Stieler would score in the second to allow the home team to pull away before Amilio Acampora netted a third period goal.

Amherstburg scored seven goals on only 23 shots while Blenheim fired 38 at Admirals’ goalie Ben Larder.

The win improved the Admirals’ record to 13-5-0-3, good for 29 points. They are now 8-1-0-1 at the Libro Centre.

Stieler felt good about his two-goal effort, saying “obviously it’s nice to get some recognition and get some goals” but he noted he is more of a defensive defenseman.

“I think we came out really strong which is something we’ve been lacking lately,” he said

The Admirals let their foot off the gas in the last half of the first period but Stieler said they were re-energized in the second period.

“We kind of shut them down,” he said. “We dealt with the stuff they were doing and shut them down.”

The Admirals don’t play again until next Sunday when they return to home ice for a 7 p.m. game against the defending PJHL Stobbs Division champion Lakeshore Canadiens. Stieler said it will be nice to get some rest after a tough stretch of games, allow some players to heal some injuries and get some practice time in.

Amherstburg lost their only other game last week, a 5-4 overtime decision in Petrolia last Thursday night. The Admirals trailed 4-2 after two periods but Cory Burns forced overtime with a pair of goals in the third period. Matt Hunt scored the winner 5:04 into overtime for the Flyers. Austin Jennings and Broden Meloche had second period goals that night for Amherstburg.