Admirals take commanding 3-0 series lead vs. Mooretown

By Christian Bouchard and Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Admirals are one win away from advancing to the semi-finals of the PJHL Stobbs Division playoffs.

Josh Talerico scored a hat trick Saturday night in Game 2 to help lead the Admirals to a 5-4 victory in Mooretown against the Flags. Cory Burns and Travis Campbell each added a goal and an assist in the win.

Amherstburg would continue their excellent play on home ice Sunday night to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Bryce McGregor scored less than two minutes into the third period to tie the game 1-1. The game would remain tied until Josh DiCarlo scored with 3:01 remaining in regulation to secure the 2-1 victory. The win extended the Admirals winning streak to eight games.

“I’m looking forward to Wednesday,” said DiCarlo. “We want to get out of here in four games and get the rest we need to prepare for our next opponent.”

Admirals head coach Paul Bortignon said the team has entered the playoffs with the mentality of not chasing after games and it has proven to help achieve a 3-0 series lead.

“We were down 1-0 tonight (Game 3) but we didn’t push to get the goal every shift,” said Bortignon. “We did a good job keeping it a one goal game opposed to trying to tie it every shift.”

According to Bortignon, Game 4 in Mooretown will be viewed as a “must win game.”

“We’re heading into Mooretown Wednesday night and trying to end the series,” said Bortignon. “As much as we love our fans and love playing here (Libro Centre), it needs to end in four for us.”

The Admirals downed the Flags 5-3 last Wednesday night at the Libro Centre in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series with third period goals by Reid Stieler and Caleb Paquette putting Amherstburg in the lead for good. Amherstburg got a first period goal by Paquette and second period goals by Josh Talerico and Dean DeLuca to go up 3-0 but Mooretown scored three times within an eight-minute span later in the second period to make it a 3-3 game after 40 minutes. Brock Perry, Garrett Miller and Cade Robbins scored for the Flags.

“It’s one of 12 (wins),” Admirals head coach Paul Bortignon, as the team eyes its first division title in franchise history.

The win wasn’t the prettiest, but the Admirals will take it.

“Obviously, it’s probably not the way you draw it up,” he said.

After the 3-0 lead “vanished,” Bortignon was pleased with the way his team bounced back.

“We did a good job regrouping. Discipline played a big role in the third period,” he said. “It’s a big win. If we wouldn’t have come back and got the win, that’s a lot of adversity early in the series.”

A win Wednesday night for the Admirals will end the series and advance them to the semi-final round. If necessary, Game 5 will be Friday night in Amherstburg with Game 6 going Saturday in Mooretown and a final Game 7 being held in Amherstburg Sunday night.