Admirals sweep Flags, advance to semi-finals

By Christian Bouchard

The Amherstburg Admirals are back in the semifinals.

The Admirals have avenged their Game 7 loss from last season against the Mooretown Flags by sweeping the best-of-seven series 4-0 and are now in the semifinals of the PJHL Stobbs division.

The offense exploded for six goals on the road in Game 4 last Wednesday night. Josh Talerico would score two goals while Cole Welsh, Austin Jennings and Cory Burns would each have at least a goal and an assist. Goalie Ben Larder stopped 49 of the 50 shots he faced in net.

According to Larder, from start to finish, nobody backed down. He added the series sweep was “redemption for sure.”

“Everyone’s giving a full effort now,” said Talerico, who scored six goals in the four game series. “It’s good to get the sweep and get the rest we need.”

With their ninth straight victory, the Admirals will now face the first place Essex 73’s in the semifinals. Amherstburg has never beaten the 73’s in the playoffs, including back-to-back loses in the finals. The last time Amherstburg and Essex faced each other in the playoffs was in 2017 when Essex swept the best-of-seven series 4-0.

Despite what the history books have to say, Larder is confident his team has what it takes to defeat the 73’s and advance to the finals.

“Essex is a good hockey team all around,” said Larder. “We’re expecting a tough series and we’re prepared. Everyone is sacrificing and showing how bad they want to win.”

The 73’s top line of Josh Pope-Ferguson, William Stadder and Michael Vieira have accounted for 77 of the 155 goals (49.6 per cent) scored during the regular season for Essex.

According to Talerico, while shutting down the top line will be a major key to victory, the Admirals must remember they have four lines of their own capable of scoring.

“Shutting down their top line and playing our game is key,” said Talerico. “Once we get going, it’s hard for teams to stop us.”

The best-of-seven series began Tuesday night in Essex after this issue of the RTT went to press. Game 2 is Thursday at the Libro Centre at 7 p.m. while Game 3 is back in Essex Saturday at 6:45 p.m. Game 4 is in Amherstburg Sunday at 7 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 is next Tuesday in Essex at 7 p.m. while Game 6 would be in Amherstburg March 1 at 7:30 p.m. Should a Game 7 be required, it would be March 3 in Essex at 2:30 p.m.