Admirals schedule for 2018-19 PJHL Stobbs Division season released

The 2018-19 schedule for the Amherstburg Admirals has been released.

The local Jr. C hockey team plays in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) Stobbs Division and they open the regular season Sept. 11 at Essex, two days after the team hosts its annual golf tournament at Sutton Creek Golf Club. Their home opener is Sept. 23 versus Dresden.

The Admirals’ annual Christmas raffle game is Dec. 23 against Essex. They will also be involved in one of three outdoor games in January at Lanspeary Park in Windsor in early January. Amherstburg will play their outdoor game against Wallaceburg Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.

The entire 2018-19 40-game schedule is as follows:

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday, Sept. 11 — at Essex, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16 — at Blenheim, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22 — at Mooretown, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23 — vs. Dresden, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27 — at Petrolia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30 — vs. Wallaceburg, 7 p.m.

OCTOBER

Sunday, Oct. 7 — vs. Dresden, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 10 — at Wallaceburg, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14 — vs. Mooretown, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19 — at Lakeshore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21 — vs. Petrolia, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25 — at Blenheim, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28 — vs. Essex, 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Saturday, Nov. 3 — at Mooretown, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9 — at Dresden, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10 — vs. Blenheim, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11 — vs. Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13 — at Essex, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18 — vs. Mooretown, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22 — at Petrolia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25 — vs. Blenheim, 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Sunday, Dec. 2 — vs. Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 5 — at Wallaceburg, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7 — at Dresden, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9 — vs. Wheatley, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16 — vs. Mooretown, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21 — at Lakeshore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23 — vs. Essex, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30 — vs. Petrolia, 7 p.m.

JANUARY

Wednesday, Jan. 2 — at Wheatley, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4 — at Lakeshore 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5 — vs. Blenheim, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 6 — vs. Dresden, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12 — vs. Wallaceburg (at Lanspeary Park), 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 13 — vs. Wheatley, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16 — at Wheatley, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 17 — at Petrolia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20 — vs. Wallaceburg, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22 — at Essex, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27 — vs. Wheatley, 7 p.m.